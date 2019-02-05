  • search
    Was acquisition of land near disputed site in Ayodhya right? SC to decide

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 05: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of 1993 Central law on land acquisition in Ayodhya near the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

    The plea contended that Parliament has no legislative competence to acquire land belonging to the state.

    The plea, filed by a group of lawyers claiming to be devotees of Ram Lalla, submitted that state legislature has the exclusive power to make provisions relating to the management of affairs of religious institutions inside its territory.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 7:16 [IST]
