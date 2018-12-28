Warrant issued against Sambit Patra

  • search
    Bhopal, Dec 28: A bailable warrant has been issued against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during the Madhya Pradesh elections.

    Patra was summoned to appear before a court on Thursday, but he did not. Following this, a Bhopal court issued a bailable warrant against him.

    Patra had held a press conference by the roadside in MP Nagar area in Bhopal on October 27. The complaint states that holding a press conference by blocking a road without due permissions was a violation of the poll code.

    BJP leader SS Uppal is a co-accused in the case. Uppal, however, appeared in court and was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 5,000.

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 12:53 [IST]
