Warning shots fired by India, claims China as tensions further escalate

New Delhi, Sep 08: Tensions have escalated further along the Line of Actual Control with soldiers of both India and China exchanging fire on the south bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

China claimed hat its soldiers had been forced to take countermeasures in response to warning shots fired by the Indian Army personnel. Spokesperson of the PLA's Western Theatre Command in a statement said that later at night the Indian Army had again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control on the south bank of Pangong Tso on Monday.

The Global Times report4ed that the Chinese border troops were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation after the Indian troops outrageously fired warning shots on the PLA border patrol soldiers.

A source in New Delhi told OneIndia that there was an incident, but also added that it is not clear whether there were any casualties on either side. The incident comes just two days a meeting of the foreign ministers of India and China at Moscow. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar who has termed the issue along the LAC as serious will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi on September 10.

Prior to this Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had met with his Chinese counterpart in Moscow. Meanwhile the Brigade Command level talks between the two countries was inconclusive. It is still not clear when the 7th round of talks will be held.

A week back, Indian troops had occupied strategic heights on the south bank of Pangong Tso and Rechin La. India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move.

India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following the Chinese attempts.