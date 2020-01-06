  • search
    Wardens of JNU's Sabarmati hostel resign after the campus violence

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 06: The wardens of the Sabarmati hostel at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) resigned on Monday, stating in their resignation letters that they were quitting on "moral grounds" as they were unable to provide security to the hostel residents.

    Wardens of JNUs Sabarmati hostel resign after the campus violence

    Sources close to wardens Ramavtar Meena and Prakash Chandra Sahoo, however, alleged that a group of students cornered them when they reached the hostel and accused them of not providing security.

    Pro VC of JNU meets Delhi LG, appraises him of situation

    The students made the wardens sign the resignation papers forcefully, the sources claimed. The Sabarmati hostel on the JNU campus witnessed violence on Sunday as a group of masked people armed with sticks and rods barged in, attacking students and damaging property.

    Meena and Sahoo said they had fled the campus after being threatened by the masked group.

    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 12:48 [IST]
