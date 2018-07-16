War within the CBI: Asthana has no mandate to represent director, agency tells CVC

New Delhi, July 16: A war has broken out within the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the agency writing to the Central Vigilance Commission saying that its second most senior officer, Rakesh Asthana does not have the mandate to represent its chief, Director Alok Verma.

Further the agency has also informed the CVC that many officers who are being considered for induction into the agency are under the scanner of the CBI as suspects or accused in criminal cases.

A report in the Indian Express said that the CBI also pointed out that Asthana himself is under the scanner in several cases. The CBI pointed out that with this being the case, Asthana cannot be consulted for inducting officers into the CBI in the absence of the Director. This is in view of maintaining organisational integrity, the CBI also told the CVC.

The CBI conveyed these concerns in two different letters which were sent by its policy division. The letters informed the CVC about a meeting of the CBI selection committee on July 12. It also said that the it had not received any formal agenda for the meeting.

The CBI also reminded the CVC about a past concern of holding meetings such as this at a short notice without an agenda.

In the previous CBI Selection Committee meeting, names of officers who were being considered for induction in CBI were under examination by the CBI as suspects/ accused in criminal cases under investigation with the Bureau. Apart from a letter sent on July 6, "this was also formally conveyed in the previous CBI Selection Committee meetings as well as during the monthly meetings held between the CVC and the CBI, the agency also noted.