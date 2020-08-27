War with China will also involve Pakistan: Punjab CM Amarinder

Chandigarh, Aug 27: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that any war with China will involve Pakistan, to an interview to The Indian Express.

Stating that the Centre must strengthen the military, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Mark my words, any war with China will be a collusive one, with Pakistan as well."

Discussing Chinese incursions in Ladakh, he added, "We are in a much, much better position...The Chinese are going to be very foolish if they think they can come on us."

The CM said Chinese incursions were not a new thing, but that India was much better prepared now.

"This business of coming to Galwan, this is not for the first time...in 1962 they came to Galwan...but the fact is that we are in a much, much better position," he said. "Now we have a whole corps there, which means 10 brigades. The Chinese are going to be very foolish if they think they can come on us. They had a bloody nose in 1967, and I think second time also they will get a bloody nose."

Singh said as because China kept demanding more and more territory from India, there is still a need to deal with the Chinese militarily.

Singh rued that the mountain strike corps, planned to combat China, was yet to be formed. "Now we had to milk out formations from other commands and send them to block the areas in Ladakh," he said.

Noyably, Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15 where 20 Indian soldiers and an unidentified number of Chinese counterparts died.