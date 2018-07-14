  • search

Wanted criminal shot dead in encounter

    Shimla, July 14: A wanted criminal was today killed and two others were arrested in an encounter with the Punjab Police in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, police said.

    The criminal was identified as Sunny Masih of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

    Kumar told PTI that five criminals had snatched a Verna car from a person at gunpoint in Mohali district in Punjab.

    After receiving information, the police chased them, he said.

    When the police team reached close to them near the PWD Rest House in the Naina Devi area, one of the criminals opened fire at them, the SP said.

    The police police retaliated, in which one of the criminals sustained serious injuries, he added.

    Masih was taken to a hospital in Anandpur Sahib, where he succumbed to his injuries, Kumar said.

    The other two criminals -- Amanpreet and Goldy --were arrested, he said.

    Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and other police officials reached the spot of the encounter, the SP said.

    The Bilaspur SP said several cases had already been registered against these criminals at various police stations of Punjab.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
