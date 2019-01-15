  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Want to have freshly baked pizza? Hit the vending machine before boarding train

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Want to have freshly baked pizza? Well, hit the vending machine before boarding the train.

    Want to have freshly baked pizza? Hit the vending machine before boarding train

    The Indian Railway and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is planning to give Mumbaikars a cheesy twist to their travel experience by installing automated pizza vending machines at five local railway stations in Mumbai.

    The machine provides pizza of one's choice at reasonable prices. The machine delivers the pizza within a few minutes. In order to get the pizza, users need to insert money in the machine and then select the pizza of their choice. Machine prepares the dough, adds the toppings and bakes the pizza. Commuters can collect the pizza from the machine's delivery station.

    Also Read | Pizza employee travels over 3 hours to deliver pies! Read on to know why

    The newly installed vending machine not only gives the passengers a chance to enjoy pizza but other finger food like French Fries, popcorn and even ice creams and fruit juices. The customers can pick their toppings for the pizza and will be able to see their pie being made in front of their eyes.

    IRCTC also plans to reform its catering stations. Eight new kitchens were opened at various stations. A budget of Rs. 15 crore is also underway to improve food preparation and other catering services.

    However, this isn't the first time. Countries like Japan, USA and UK have been using these machines for quite some time now. While the concept may seem bizarre but it is true. These vending machines make fresh dough and bake the pizza with chosen toppings and deliver the pizza hot and fresh. IRCTC may add such machines at other stations soon.

    Read more about:

    pizza irctc indian railways mumbaikars

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue