Want to donate for Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction? Here's how you can contribute

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 06: With Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the construction of Ram temple concludes, donations from various quarters have already started pouring in. Many saints, politicians, and businessmen have already contributed for the same.

The Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been set up by the Government of India to construct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. PM Modi on February 5, 2020 announced the same in the Lok Sabha.

The Shri Ram Janma Bhumi Tirth Kshetra Trust, set up to carry out the construction work for Ram Lalla Mandir, will accept donations, support and grants from any person in cash or kind including immovable properties, without any conditions.

The trust will initially function from the residence of K Parasaran, a senior Supreme Court advocate who has been appointed as the chairman and trustee of the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra.

Details for donating can be found on srjbtkshetra.org/donation-options.

Through online donations in the past four months, the Trust has so far received around Rs 6 crore in its two bank accounts. The Trust is also sending acknowledgment receipt of donations along with 'thanks letter' by post to donors.