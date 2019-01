Want to congratulate PM on winning 'world famous' award that doesn’t have a jury: Rahul

India

oi-PTI

By Pti

New Delhi, Jan 15: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the Philip Kotler Presidential award, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he wants to "congratulate" him on winning "the world famous" prize that has no jury and has never been given out before.

Gandhi's jibe comes a day after Modi received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award here.

The award focuses on the triple bottom-line of 'people, profit and planet'. It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Also Read | Prime Minister Modi receives Philip Kotler award

According to the award citation, Modi was selected for his "outstanding leadership for the nation".

"I want to congratulate our PM on winning the world famous 'Kotler Presidential Award'!" Gandhi said on Twitter.

"In fact it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before & is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company. Event Partners: Patanjali & Republic TV :)," Gandhi added.

According to the award citation, Modi was selected for his "outstanding leadership for the nation".

"His selfless service towards India, combined with his tireless energy has resulted in extraordinary economic, social and technological advances in the country," it read. The citation also states that under his leadership, India is now identified as the centre for innovation and value-added manufacturing (Make in India), as well as a global hub for professional services such as information technology, accounting and finance.

PTI