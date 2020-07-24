YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan Crisis: Governor not convening assembly, 'pressure from top', says CM Gehlot

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 24: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused state governor Kalraj Mishra of delayig the assembly session despite repeated requests to do the same. He warned that his government would not be responsible if people gherao the Raj Bhavan tomorrow.

    Ashok Gehlot
    Ashok Gehlot

    "We want to start the State Assembly session from Monday. Everything will be clear then. I had a telephonic conversation with the Governor and requested him to take a decision on this immediately. Now, we are going to meet him also," Ashok Gehlot told reporters.

    "We cannot understand the pressure under which the governor is not calling the session... If tomorrow, people of the state come to gherao the Raj Bhawan, we won't be responsible," said the CM.

    "We have full majority, we have no problem in proving it. But it seems that governor is more worried," he added.

    Rajasthan Crisis: Gehlot to meet Governor with Congress MLAs seeking assembly session

    "We thought that he would give us a go ahead by last night but that has not happened, there is no reason for the governor to reject this request. I think there is some pressure on him from the top," Gehlot said.

    The Chief Minister decided parade Congress MLAs to the Governor in a show of strength after Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels won a reprieve from the High Court.

    The Rajasthan High Court ordered maintaining status quo on disqualification notices issued by the assembly speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot.

    Gehlot's camp claims that he has at least 103 MLAs loyal to him 88 from the Congress, 2 from the BTP and CPM each, 1 from RLD and 10 independents.

    Meanwhile, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting underway at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Ajay Maken also present.

    More ASHOK GEHLOT News

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue