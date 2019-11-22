Want to buy FASTag? How to purchase, Price, recharge, other details

What Road Ministry's notification says

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways circulated a notification which says, "Motor Vehicles sold on and after Dec 1, 2017 shall be fitted with FASTag as may be specified by the Centre from time to time by the manufacturer of the vehicle or its authorised dealer, as the case may be."

The notification is a follow up on amendment to Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 by the central government.

"In case of any vehicle which is sold in the form of drive-away-chassis without windscreen, FASTags shall be fitted on the windscreen by the owner of the vehicle before the registration", according to the notification.

How to get FASTag for your vehicle

A FASTag can be purchased from tag issuers and if it is linked to the prepaid account then the vehicle owner is required to recharge/ top up the tag as per requirement.

While purchasing, you would need to carry is a registration certificate of your vehicle, a passport size photo, address proof, original as well as a copy of your KYC document along with the vehicle at the POS (Point of Sale)/Sales office.

What are the charges for FASTags

You will have to pay a one-time joining fee of Rs 200. The security deposit may go up to Rs 400 depends upon the type of vehicle.

How to recharge FASTags

You can save money in the FASTag wallet or link it directly to your bank account. The minimum recharge amount is Rs 100.

The user need to login in to FASTag portal with user ID or wallet ID and password. You will get option of 'payment and topup'.

Select 'Recharge' and you can add money to your wallet.