    Want to avoid bill shocks? Read this advisory

    New Delhi, May 11: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has issued an advisory to the public for exercising due care while joining online conference platforms through audio calls.

    Few consumers have experienced bill shocks when they joined online conferencing platforms inadvertently dialling international telephone numbers.

    Considering that a large number of members of public have been using online conferencing platforms due to the continued lockdown, it is necessary to alert them to check applicable charges for dialling such numbers/helplines of such platform/app providers, the TRAI also said.

    Incidences have also come to the knowledge, where customer care centres of some of such service providers are either premium numbers of international numbers. Obviously, the members of the public who use such services inadvertently may have to pay higher rates applicable the premium numbers or international numbers which would imply application of ISD tariffs.

    Accordingly, the members of the public are advised to carefully check the terms and conditions before using dial in service provided by online conferencing platforms and cost applicable for contacting the customer care centre of such platforms in terms of tariff for voice calls and other charges as many be applied by the service providers. Any inadvertent lapse in this regard may result in significant bills causing bill shocks, the advisory also read.

    Thus, all members of the public are advised to exercise full caution and make themselves aware of the details of terms and conditions using the online conferencing services particularly n nature of numbers to which voice calls have to be made for joining online conference and/or contacting the customer support and details of the tariff applicable for each of such services, TRAI also said.

    X