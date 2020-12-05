Farmers' protest: Government has given a written reply on minutes of meeting to the farmers

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 05: Narendra Tomar, in his opening remarks who is leading the talks for the Centre, said on Saturday during the fifth round of talks between Centre and farmers that the government is committed to "cordial" talks with farmers' leaders and does not intend to hurt farmers' sentiments, sources said.

The fifth round of talks took place at the Vigyan Bhawan between the Central government and the farmers' representatives on the farm laws as the protesting farmers were scheduled to meet PM Modi and union ministers on the new farm laws this afternoon after the government conveyed its proposals or concessions which it can offer to them.

"We want the withdrawal of the laws. We won't accept government's offer to amend the laws," said Harsulinder Singh of Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee.

"If the government doesn't accept our demand, we will continue our agitation", said Harjinder Singh Tanda, state chief of Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee.

Earlier on Saturday, an All India Kisan Sabha official said only repealing of the new farm laws will end the stalemate. Notably, farmer leaders, present at the meet, have food that they had carried to the venue.

A Kar Sewa vehicle that carried food for them arrived here earlier today. They had got their own food even during 4th round of talks on Dec 3.

Ahead of the crucial meeting with protesting farmer organisations, Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate over proposals likely to be made to the agitating groups.