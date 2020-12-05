No outside person allowed to interfere in India's internal issues, says farmer leader

Farmers call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8; 5th round of talks to be held today

Farmers' protest: Agriculture minister tells farmers govt committed to talks, welcomes feedback

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 05: Fifth round of talks between Centre and farmers have begun. Farmers' representatives reached Vigyan Bhawan to hold fifth round of talks with the Central government on the farm laws as the protesting farmers were scheduled to meet PM Modi and union ministers on the new farm laws this afternoon after the government conveyed its proposals or concessions which it can offer to them.

"We want the withdrawal of the laws. We won't accept government's offer to amend the laws," said Harsulinder Singh of Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee.

"If the government doesn't accept our demand, we will continue our agitation", said Harjinder Singh Tanda, state chief of Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee.

Earlier on Saturday, an All India Kisan Sabha official said only repealing of the new farm laws will end the stalemate.

Ahead of the crucial meeting with protesting farmer organisations, Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate over proposals likely to be made to the agitating groups.