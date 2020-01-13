  • search
Trending Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Walmart lays off 56 employees in India; denies 2nd round of downsizing in April

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Walmart India on Monday said it is letting go 56 of its employees, including eight from senior management level, as part of a restructuring exercise.

    The company, which operates 28 cash-and-carry stores in the country, said it is looking at ways to operate more efficiently. "We are also looking for ways to operate more efficiently, which requires us to review our corporate structure to ensure that we are organized in the right way.

    Walmart lays off 56 employees in India; denies 2nd round of downsizing in April
    File photo

    As part of this review, we have let go 56 of our associates across levels at the corporate office," Walmart India President & CEO Krish Iyer said in a statement. All of the 56 impacted associates, eight in the senior management and 48 in the middle as well as lower management, have been offered enhanced severance benefits and outplacement services to support their transition, he added.

    Iyer, however, ruled out the second round of layoffs in April, terming the speculation as baseless and incorrect. He said the company remains committed to growing its B2B cash and carry business in India.

    21 killed in Texas Walmart shooting

    Walmart opened six new best price modern wholesale stores, one fulfilment centre and the company's sales grew 22 per cent in 2019, he added.

    "We have recently made significant investments to serve our members better and will continue to do so. This includes investments in our brick and mortar stores as well as e-commerce.

    "Our members are increasingly becoming omnichannel shoppers. We are thus investing heavily in technology and have a healthy pipeline of best price stores. This will provide our members with a true omnichannel and convenient shopping experience in the future," Iyer noted.

    Layoffs at Walmart's brick and mortar business began after it bought a majority stake in e-commerce retailer Flipkart in an around USD 16 billion deal in 2018.

    Walmart, as per its strategy to strengthen presence in the Indian market and also compete for head-on with global rival Amazon, had announced a mega deal to pick up 77 per cent stake in Flipkart.

    Walmart had started B2B e-commerce in July 2014 from its Lucknow and Hyderabad 'Best Price Store' and was later extended to other stores. It was among one of the first companies in India, which had adopted the omnichannel retail system by integrating online and offline formats here.

    More EMPLOYEES News

    Read more about:

    employees india lay offs

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue