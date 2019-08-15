Walk over for Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha elections

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Aug 15: Former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh is set to be elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan with ease.

The BJP has decided not to field any candidate for the RS by-poll scheduled to be held on August 26. The BJP does not have the number in the 200 member assembly said Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of the opposition.

This means that Singh would be elected to the Rajya Sabha for the sixth term. His previous five stints were from Assam.

Manmohan Singh files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

The seat fell vacant after the death of BJP leader, Madan Lal Saini. The BJP currently holds 9 out of the 10 seats from Rajasthan.