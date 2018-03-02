'Waking up late does not amount to cruelty' says HC, junks husband's divorce plea

A man has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a divorce from his wife on allegations that she used to wake up late and that she did not cook tasty food. The court, however, dismissed the plea stating that allegations that petitioner's wife did not cook tasty food, or that she wasn't dutiful could not be accepted as a ground for divorce.

The man approached the HC to challenge the family court order that had refused him a divorce. He had claimed that the Family Court had erred in its order.

He had alleged that his wife would abuse him and his parents if they tried to wake her up early in the morning. Also, he said that after returning from her workplace at 6 pm, she would take a nap, and cook dinner only around 8.30 pm, said a PTI report.

"She did not cook tasty and sufficient food and she never spent quality time with me. On days that I returned late from work, she would not even offer me a glass of water," he contended.

The wife, in turn, denied all allegations and alleged that the petitioner and his parents used to ill-treat her.

A bench of Justices KK Tated and Sarang Kotwal said that the allegations levelled by man "cannot amount to cruelty".

"One can't lose sight of the fact that the respondent herself was a working woman who, in addition to her job, had the additional task of cooking each morning and evening, of buying vegetables, and groceries on her way home from work," the bench said.

The bench said that there was no merit in petitioner's appeal and dismissed the plea.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

