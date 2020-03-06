  • search
    Bengaluru, Mar 06: Wakefit.co, a leading sleep solution provider, that was driven by the overwhelming response after it called for a sleep-internship programme, the team, was on Friday present in Bengaluru to kick-start its new campaign, #SleepIndiaSleep.

    Speaking about the #SleepIndiaSleep campaign, Chaitanya R, the co-founder and Director of Wakefit.co said, "We realised that India is indeed ready to take steps towards better sleep. We received more than 1.7 lakh applications from across the world to become sleep interns which claims that people are lacking in sleep."

    Wakefit unveils #SleepIndiaSleep campaign: Highlights why sleep is important for all
    From Left: Luke Coutinho, Chaitanya R and Dr Arun Sashidhar

    The Director, along with Dr Arun Sashidhar, a scientist in Neuroscience (NIMHANS) and Luke Coutinho, a Holistic Lifestyle Coach were the panellists who explained more about how sleep is important to everyone to reset their mind and face new challenges in their day-to-day work.

    In an interaction with the media, Dr Arun stressed upon the different cycles of sleep an individual go through and how it impacts a person's routine habit.

    Will smoking cigarettes/consuming liquor before going to bed helps to get better sleep?

    Speaking about this situation Dr Arun said that there are people who wants to smoke before going to sleep. But, he further said that it would cause physiological changes and health issues.

    The Holistic Lifestyle Coach also agreed to Dr Arun's claims and said that these are psychosomatic problems that most of the youth face across the world. With having excuses to study overnight or to have a better nap, several students have also become the victims of such practice.

    Why do people take a power nap when they are stressed?

    Anything that causes stress or being in a stressful environment, people tend to have a sleep. But the fact is, these types of naps are usually occurred during the noon or in the night. The situation in which one goes through during this time is expected to sleep while the brain is focused on digestive system to process the food.

    Will lack of sleep impacts immune system?

    If one has less sleep or poor quality sleep, they are expected to have a low immunity system. Physically protecting oneself with mask and hand sanitisers, does not help in fighting virus as the human body's immune system fail to fight the viruses.

    Having a better sleep also helps in boosting the immune system that helps in fight against the contagious viruses.

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 16:09 [IST]
