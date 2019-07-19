Wake up Sid: Former Karnataka CM naps during debate on motion of trust

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, July 19: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was seen napping in the Assembly on Friday, while a debate on motion of trust in Bangalore went on.

The leader has been the brunt of several jokes in the past due to his habit of dozing off in the public. Several videos of him in the act are there on the social media.

The debate that put the former chief minister outrage asleep was over the debate on motion of trust.

The proceeding have begun for the floor test with chief minister HD Kumaraswamy addressing the House. Beginning the session, Speaker KR Ramesh expressed that he was hurt by the words used by BJP MLAs against him, adding that he will take time to make an impartial decision.

A day after high drama plagued the Karnataka Assembly, Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday directed Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority on Friday by 1:30 p.m.

The trust vote to decide the fate of the wobbly 14-month old JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka did not take place on Thursday as the Assembly was adjourned till Friday amid acrimonious exchanges that culminated in opposition BJP members starting an overnight 'dharna' inside the House.

Twenty lawmakers did not turn up, including 17 from the ruling coalition, 12 of whom are holed up in a hotel in Mumbai, as the House debated the motion in a surcharged atmosphere.