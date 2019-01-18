I am waiting to hear what other leaders say, Mamata says ahead of mega 19.1.19 rally

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, Jan 18: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, January 17, visited the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata to take stock of the preparation for the mega 'United India' rally which her party - Trinamool Congress - is organising to launch Mission 2019 along with many other anti-BJP parties. The rally will feature a number of heavyweight leaders from other parties like the Samajwadi Party, National Conference, Telegu Desam Party, Aam Aadmi Party, DMK, JD(S), RJD and others. Congress president Rahul Gandhi though will not be present at the rally but he wrote to Banerjee saying the Opposition is united.

When Banerjee was asked whether Saturday's meeting would be a repetition of the historic 1993 meeting when the leader, president of the Youth Congress then, had sounded the death knell of the then ruling Left, she said she would not say anything this time this time and would wait to hear what other leaders say.

"In 1993, when I was the president of the Youth Congress, I had sounded the death knell of the Left Front here and it became a historic meeting. This time, I myself will not say anything. Let all leaders decide. I am waiting to hear what other leaders have to say. I will not impose my viewpoints on anybody because it is a democratic system. We will lend our ears to others," she told the media at the iconic venue, adding that the BJP will not get more than 125 seats in this year's election.