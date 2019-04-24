  • search
    Waiting for PM Modi's transition into a statesman: Congress on "ghungroo" remark

    New Delhi, Apr 24: The Congress has lashed out at Narendra Modi "Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye (everybody is decked up to take the hot seat)" remark and said the Prime Minister should apologise to the entire nation.

    Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi
    Taking a dig at the opposition, Prime Minister Modi earlier today said, anybody whose party is contesting even 20-25 seats, wants to become the prime minister. "Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye (everybody is decked up to take the hot seat)," he said, mocking them.

    Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi termed PM Modi's 'ghungroo' remark as shameful.

    "He has been the chief minister for the longest time and has been the PM for the last five years. His cheap statements are in no way in accordance with his position as the head of the country. He is a politician 24/7. I am waiting for him to transition into a statesman. Forget the Congress, he should apologise to the entire nation," Singhvi said as per reports.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 21:08 [IST]
