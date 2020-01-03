Wah Modi Wah!! Siddaramaiah lashes out at PM for ignoring K'taka’s flood woes, calls BSY a weak CM

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 03: The Opposition Congress and JD(S) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Karnataka, with former chief minister Siddaramaiah posing a slew of questions under the #answermeModi hashtag.

Briefing media at KPCC office, former CM Siddaramaiah said,''In last elections, PM Modi said if BJP comes to power in Centre and state, there will be development. But nothing has happened, CM and ministers should have spoken to PM about relief fund for floods. That is why I call BS Yediyurappa a weak CM.''

The former chief minister pontificated that the Centre was yet to give Karnataka its share of funds.

''Centre has only estimated loses of Rs 3,800 crore. Modi must remember his promises made during election rally,'' he said.

Siddaramaiah resigns as Opposition Leader after Cong defeat in Karnataka bypolls

Kota: Infants death toll mounts to 104, Cong govt faces flak|OneIndia News

Listing out issues seeking Modi's answers, Siddaramaiah said,''During the tenure of Modi government, GDP has decreased.''

Thank you @BSYBJP for endorsing what @INCKarnataka & @dineshgrao @siddaramaiah have been saying all along.



Hope more BJP leaders will get spine to demand @narendramodi to undo the injustice meted out to

us.



With state electing 25Mps & the ill treatment that we got is abhorrent pic.twitter.com/hT860UVXhc — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) January 3, 2020

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah had also criticised the prime minister for his 'delayed' visit to the state, among others.

Mr. @narendramodi,



You did not visit Karnataka when it was devastated by floods,



You did not visit Ktaka when our farmers cried for help,



But all of a sudden, when you want to launch your political propaganda, you remember innocent ppl of Ktaka.



Wah Modi Wah!!#ಉತ್ತರಕೊಡಿಮೋದಿ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 2, 2020

Former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy was also equally sarcastic when he demanded answers from the PM.

Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy booked for sedition over protest against I-T raids

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Karnataka on a two-day visit and was on the dais during the event held to distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to states. The PM also gave away the Agriculture Minister's Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers.

Earlier on Thursday, #GoBackModi was trending on Twitter with several Tweeple criticising the PM for not having visited the mutt when the seer died.