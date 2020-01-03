  • search
    Wah Modi Wah!! Siddaramaiah lashes out at PM for ignoring K'taka’s flood woes, calls BSY a weak CM

    Bengaluru, Jan 03: The Opposition Congress and JD(S) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Karnataka, with former chief minister Siddaramaiah posing a slew of questions under the #answermeModi hashtag.

    Briefing media at KPCC office, former CM Siddaramaiah said,''In last elections, PM Modi said if BJP comes to power in Centre and state, there will be development. But nothing has happened, CM and ministers should have spoken to PM about relief fund for floods. That is why I call BS Yediyurappa a weak CM.''

    Siddaramaiah
    Siddaramaiah

    The former chief minister pontificated that the Centre was yet to give Karnataka its share of funds.

    ''Centre has only estimated loses of Rs 3,800 crore. Modi must remember his promises made during election rally,'' he said.

    Siddaramaiah resigns as Opposition Leader after Cong defeat in Karnataka bypolls

      Kota: Infants death toll mounts to 104, Cong govt faces flak|OneIndia News

      Listing out issues seeking Modi's answers, Siddaramaiah said,''During the tenure of Modi government, GDP has decreased.''

      In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah had also criticised the prime minister for his 'delayed' visit to the state, among others.

      Former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy was also equally sarcastic when he demanded answers from the PM.

      Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy booked for sedition over protest against I-T raids

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Karnataka on a two-day visit and was on the dais during the event held to distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to states. The PM also gave away the Agriculture Minister's Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers.

      Earlier on Thursday, #GoBackModi was trending on Twitter with several Tweeple criticising the PM for not having visited the mutt when the seer died.

      Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 12:18 [IST]
