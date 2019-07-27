  • search
    VVIP chopper scam: Kamal Nath's nephew moves court seeking anticipatory bail

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, approached a Delhi court on Saturday seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

    Puri, the chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, approached the court saying he was anticipating arrest in the case.

    VVIP chopper scam: Kamal Naths nephew moves court seeking anticipatory bail
    File photo

    He said he was cooperating in the probe and there was no need of his arrest.

    Puri recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case pertaining to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
