  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vulnerability of some regional languages a matter of concern, says Assam MP

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 1: An MP from Assam has expressed concern over the vulnerability of some regional languages which are popular but growing at a slow pace.

    Addressing a symposium on 'International Year of Indigenous Languages', Lok Sabha member Naba Sarania committed himself to working on the issue as well as raising it in Parliament.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Sarania said while the official languages were safe under the Constitution recognition, the immediate need to include indigenous languages within the constitutional framework cannot be denied. Vulnerability of some regional languages which are popular but are growing at a slow pace is a matter of concern, he said, according to a press release.

    ['Use English or Hindi, avoid regional languages': Southern Railways direct station masters]

    The symposium was organised to highlight the United Nations theme on indigenous languages with emphasis on saving the endangered indigenous languages in the country. Cultural activist Ganesh Devy, who chaired the inaugural session, spoke on the aspect of multilingualism and its importance in the context of vanishing languages of India.

    [Display casting titles in Hindi, regional languages for TV serials: I&B Ministry]

    Devy said since the Indian states were formed on linguistic basis, it is time for the country to make efforts to create a multilinguistic state.

    PTI

    More ASSAM News

    Read more about:

    assam lok sabha

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue