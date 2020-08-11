Vrindavan ISKCON temple sealed after 22 people, including priests, test positive for Covid-19

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 11: Ahead on Janmashtami, ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan sealed after 22 people, including priests, from the temple tested positive for COVID19. "Movement of people has been restricted and the temple has been sealed," officials said.

    On the occasion of Lord Krishna's birthday, Vrindavan's Chandrovodaya Temple has reportedly planned a virtual tour of the city as visit to the temples have been banned due to Covid-19.

      Independence Day: Indian flag to unfurl at Times Square & more news | Oneindia News

      Janmashtmi, is a special day that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is also believed to be the 8th avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year, Janmashtami celebrations will begin August 11 and people are likely to celebrate it the next day too.

      Read more about:

      iskcon vrindavan coronavirus

