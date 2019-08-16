  • search
    VP Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates renovated Tagore’s 'Shyamali' in Shantiniketan

    By PTI
    Santiniketan, Aug 16: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday visited the Rabindranath Tagore's abode, Shantiniketan, campus of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal to inaugurate the renovated 'Shyamali' building a mud house which was often used by Tagore as his summer retreat.

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Shantiniketan
    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Shantiniketan

    Mahatma Gandhi had also stayed at 'Shyamali' during his visit to Santiniketan. In a note in the visitor's book of the university, the vice president said the place embodied peace, nationalism and love for nature.

    "Felt honoured and emotional to visit the renovated 'Shyamali', the place where Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore lived and where Mahatma Gandhi also stayed and his detailed discussions on various issues." VP said.

    "This is a place of inspiration to all of us to get motivated for peace, nationalism and love for nature," Naidu added.

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
