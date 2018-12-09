  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Voting underway for second phase of Assam Panchayat Polls

    By
    |

    Dispur, Dec 9: Voting underway for the second and final phase of panchayat polls in Assam. 10 districts of the state went to polls in this phase to elect anchalik panchayat and Zila Parishad members, gaon panchayat members and gaon panchayat presidents.

    Voting underway for second phase of Assam Panchayat Polls

    Ten districts that went to the polls on Sunday are- Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara, Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj and Hojai.

    Of 35,056 candidates, 169 are contesting as zila parishad members, 895 for anchalik panchayat members, 895 for gaon panchayat president and 8,950 for gaon panchayat members.

    The total number of voters in the second phase is 64,21,518.

    Of the 9,428 polling stations in the second phase, 1,866 have been declared very sensitive, 3,081 sensitive and 4,481 as comparatively safe.

    74.5 percent polling was recorded in the first phase. The run-up to the second phase polling had witnessed high-pitch campaigning from all political parties.

    The ruling BJP, Congress, Asom Gana Parishad, AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples Front, Left parties among others are in the fray. Counting of votes will be held on 12th of this month.

    Read more about:

    assam panchayat polls voting

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue