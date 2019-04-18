  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Voting percentage in Bihar: 45.77 per cent until 3 pm

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Patna, Apr 18: An estimated 45.77 per cent of over 86 lakh electorate exercised their franchise till 3 pm Thursday in five parliamentary constituencies of Bihar, an election official said.

    The voting process, which began at 7 am, has largely been peaceful, he said.

    Voting percentage in Bihar: 45.77 per cent until 3 pm
    Representational Image

    Altogether 68 candidates are in the fray from the five seats - Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea, Banka and Bhagalpur - in the second phase of the elections.

    There were reports of EVM glitches and poll boycott from several booths, but the polling personnel have addressed the issues, the official said.

    Also Read | Phase 2 of polling will decide on how the opposition shapes up against BJP

    People seeking road connectivity and other basic amenities were seen protesting outside some of the booths, leading to the delay in the poll process, he said.

    Banka recorded the highest turnout till 1 pm at 49.3 per cent followed by Kishanganj at 48 per cent, and Purnea and Katihar at 46 per cent.

    Bhagalpur recorded the lowest turnout at 40 per cent.

    In all, 86.01 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise at 8,664 booths to decide the fate of 68 candidates.

    Prominent among those who cast their votes early in the day are Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and state ministers Ram Narayan and Krishna Kumar Rishi and Congress legislature party leader Sadanand Singh.

    lok-sabha-home

    More BIHAR News

    Read more about:

    bihar voting lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue