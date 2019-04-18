Voting percentage in Bihar: 45.77 per cent until 3 pm

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Patna, Apr 18: An estimated 45.77 per cent of over 86 lakh electorate exercised their franchise till 3 pm Thursday in five parliamentary constituencies of Bihar, an election official said.

The voting process, which began at 7 am, has largely been peaceful, he said.

Altogether 68 candidates are in the fray from the five seats - Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea, Banka and Bhagalpur - in the second phase of the elections.

There were reports of EVM glitches and poll boycott from several booths, but the polling personnel have addressed the issues, the official said.

People seeking road connectivity and other basic amenities were seen protesting outside some of the booths, leading to the delay in the poll process, he said.

Banka recorded the highest turnout till 1 pm at 49.3 per cent followed by Kishanganj at 48 per cent, and Purnea and Katihar at 46 per cent.

Bhagalpur recorded the lowest turnout at 40 per cent.

In all, 86.01 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise at 8,664 booths to decide the fate of 68 candidates.

Prominent among those who cast their votes early in the day are Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and state ministers Ram Narayan and Krishna Kumar Rishi and Congress legislature party leader Sadanand Singh.