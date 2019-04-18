  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Voting percentage in Bihar: 18.9 per cent until 11 am

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Patna, Apr 18: About 28.9 per cent of the over 86 lakh electorate in Bihar exercised their franchise in until 11 am, with reports of EVM malfunctioning and poll boycott in some booths.

    Voting percentage in Bihar: 9.2 per cent until 9 am
    Representational Image

    Altogether 86.01 lakh persons are eligible to vote to decide the fate of 68 candidates in the second phase of polling in five Lok Sabha seats of Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea, Banka and Bhagalpur.

    "9.19 per cent of voting was recorded in the first two hours of polling in five Lok Sabha seats. Polling has been peaceful so far," an election official said.

    Also Read | Phase 2 of polling will decide on how the opposition shapes up against BJP

    Kishanganj and Banka recorded the highest turnout at 10.5 per cent each in the first two hours, followed by Bhagalpur at 10 per cent, Katihar at 8 per cent and Purnea at 7 per cent, the CEO office said.

    Voting was hampered for a brief period at several polling stations at Masuria in Banka town, Kahalgaon assembly segment in Bhagalpur and Purnea, the official said.

    Poll boycott was reported from a polling station in Amarpur assembly segment in Banka, he said.

    Prominent candidates in the fray are Uday Singh, Tariq Anwar, Bulo Mandal, Jai Prakasj Narayan Yadav and independent candidate Putul Kumari in Banka.

    lok-sabha-home

    More BIHAR News

    Read more about:

    bihar voting lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue