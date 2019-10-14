  • search
Trending Ayodhya Case Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Voting in favour of 'lotus' will mean dropping of nuclear bomb on Pak, says UP Dy CM Maurya

    By PTI
    |

    Thane, Oct 14: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said voting in favour of the BJP will mean "dropping of a nuclear bomb on Pakistan".

    He said the upcoming Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections 2019 are crucial as these will be the first polls in the country after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    Voting in favour of lotus will mean dropping of nuclear bomb on Pak, says UP Dy CM Maurya

    He was addressing a public gathering in support of BJP candidate Narendra Mehta from Mira Bhayander Assembly segment in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday night. "By pressing the lotus button (BJP's poll symbol), not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Narendra Mehta will be benefitted, but it will mean that a nuclear bomb will by itself get dropped on Pakistan," Maurya said.

    The entire world will closely watch the upcoming Assembly elections in these two states as it will indicate the real patriotism of Indians, the BJP leader said. "These will be the first elections to be held in the country after the scrapping of Article 370, hence have immense importance. The results of these polls will reveal people's 'rashtra bhakti' (patriotism)," he said. So, it is essential for every voter to exercise his/her franchise to make the "right choice", he said.

    "The vote you cast will not be for Narendra Mehta alone, but it would be for the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Fadnavis," Maurya told the gathering. Taking a dig at the opposition, he said, "Goddess Laxmi does not sit on the palm of hand, bicycle or clock (in an apparent reference to poll symbols of Congress, Samajwadi Party and NCP respectively), but she sits on a lotus, which is a symbol of development." He said leaders of the opposition Congress and NCP were pained when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'shastra puja' on the Rafale fighter jet, emblazoned it with an 'Om' and placed lemons under the aircraft's wheels.

    He was referring to the last week's handover ceremony of the first Rafale fighter jet acquired by the Indian Air Force from France. Maurya also said that BJP's rebels and detractors should not be under the impression that they will get 'sympathy votes'. "They will not get a single vote in this election from sympathisers of the BJP," he added. Polling in both Maharashtra and Haryana will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

    More KESHAV PRASAD MAURYA News

    Read more about:

    keshav prasad maurya pakistan maharashtra haryana

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue