Voting for Congress is like strengthening enemies of nation: BJP's Ravinder Raina

New Delhi, Oct 3: Stepping up the attack on the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina has said that voting for the grand old party would be like strengthening the enemies of the nation.

Alleging that Congress leaders are in nexus with Pakistani terrorists, Raina recalled a remark by Ghulam Nabi Azad which was supported by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had in June alleged that Indian army kills more civilians than terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

After Azad's remarks, the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit issued a statement saying "we have been of the same opinion as the ones expressed by Ghulam Nabi Azad and others".

"Ghulam Nabi Azad made baseless allegations against Army operating in Kashmir and LeT's Hafiz Saeed applauded him. It means Congress leaders are in nexus with Pakistani terrorists and anti-national forces. Nation won't forgive them. Voting for Congress means strengthening enemies and traitors," Raina told ANI today (October 3).

The BJP has been trying to build a narrative on lines that both the Congress and Pakistan are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last week, the BJP drew a parallel between the Congress and Pakistani leaders, saying both want Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed from Indian politics.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra read out tweets attacking Modi posted by Pakistani leaders, including its Prime Minister Imran Khan and present and former ministers, and said they have been campaigning for Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress and Pakistan have this commonality that they have "frustration" with Modi, and their "only aim is to remove Modi anyway from Indian polity", he claimed.

Patra accused Gandhi of targeting the Indian Army by using the term surgical strikes mockingly to attack the Modi government. Pakistan has been using his tweets to attack India, he said.