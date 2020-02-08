Voters throng Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, epicentre of anti-CAA campaign

Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 08: Voters thronged Shaheen Bagh, which became the epicenter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) versus BJP battle for the Delhi election, to cast their vote amid tight security.

"I am voting for India and its Constitution. We are citizens of India," a woman waiting to vote at the Shaheen Public School was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO Office has put all five polling stations in the area under the "critical" category, and confidence-building measures are continuously being undertaken to reassure voters, officials said.

The Shaheen Bagh protests rocked the national capital ahead of key polls. There is a part in Delhi which is under a virtual lockdown due to these protests. The centre of massive protests has become a flashpoint between AAP, BJP and Congress.

While law and order is under the control of the Union Home Minister, the new government in Delhi would need to find a solution so that the protests end in a peaceful manner.