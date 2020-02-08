  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Voters throng Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, epicentre of anti-CAA campaign

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Voters thronged Shaheen Bagh, which became the epicenter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) versus BJP battle for the Delhi election, to cast their vote amid tight security.

    "I am voting for India and its Constitution. We are citizens of India," a woman waiting to vote at the Shaheen Public School was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Voters throng Delhis Shaheen Bagh, epicentre of Anti-CAA campaign

    In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi CEO Office has put all five polling stations in the area under the "critical" category, and confidence-building measures are continuously being undertaken to reassure voters, officials said.

    Delhi Elections: 'Sixth sense' tells me BJP will win, says Manoj Tiwari

    The Shaheen Bagh protests rocked the national capital ahead of key polls. There is a part in Delhi which is under a virtual lockdown due to these protests. The centre of massive protests has become a flashpoint between AAP, BJP and Congress.

    While law and order is under the control of the Union Home Minister, the new government in Delhi would need to find a solution so that the protests end in a peaceful manner.

    More VOTERS News

    Read more about:

    voters aap bjp delhi assembly elections 2020

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X