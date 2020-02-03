Shaheen Bagh, Jamia protests are not mere coincidence but an experiment, says Modi

New Delhi, Feb 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his rally at Delhi's Karkardooma on Monday saying that mood of the national capital a week before the polls is clear.

"The vote of the people of Delhi (during Lok Sabha polls) had supported the change in the country. Now the vote of the people of Delhi will also change and modernise our Delhi. It will make it safe, make the lives of the people living here easier," he said.

"This poll will decide Delhi's future...Vote for BJP if you want Delhi to be safe,' says PM.

The Prime Minister also said,''We made laws to regularise the illegal colonies, despite the handicaps, ridding the people of Delhi of fear of getting their homes razed. We delivered on our promise to people of Delhi that we will regularise unauthorised colonies.''

''BJP believes in positivity, interest of country supreme for us'', Modi said while addressing a rally in Karkardooma.

The Prime Minister also accusesd Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of not wanting to give houses to poor and blocking PM Awas Yojana.

"In the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Delhi increased the strength of the BJP by one vote each. By giving seven seats, the people of Delhi had told in which direction they are thinking. The people of Delhi have helped a lot in changing the country. Now, the vote of the people will change their Delhi as well."In a major effort to reach out to Delhi traders, Modi dedicated a considerable amount of his speech to list out the BJP-led NDA government's pro-trader initiatives.

"The Union Budget will help in creating new job opportunities," said PM Narendra Modi.

He also said,''These people were doubting the ability of our security forces during surgical strikes. Do citizens of Delhi want such people in power? These people are saving those who want to break India into pieces. There is a political design behind all these protests including Jamia and Shaheen Bagh.''

Modi also took swipe at Congress in Delhi rally, and sais that those who questioned Batla House encounter are saving those who raised 'tukde tukde' slogan.

''Shaheen Bagh and Jamia protests over CAA and NRC are not mere coincidence, but an experiment (Shaheen Bagh, Jamia protests mahaj sanjog nahi ek prayog hai)," says PM Modi targeting Congress and AAP. He added: "Iske peeche rajneeti ka ek aisa design hai jo rashtra ke sauhardra ko khandit karne ka iraade rakhta hai (Behind this, there is a political design to vitiate the atmosphere of national harmony)", Modi said while addressing a rally.

Modi's appeal is likely to be used by the party as a final push for votes. The party feels that Modi's appeal can be effective in garnering votes of undecided voters.

Modi had addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan on 22 December last year. In that rally, he attacked the opposition parties, accusing it of spreading lies over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekhar said that there was plenty of proof of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being a terrorist. Soon after, the Aam Aadmi Party hit back, with party member Sanjay Singh challenging the BJP to arrest him.

The bitter campaigning for the Delhi assembly polls 2020 has also seen Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath courting controversy with his remarks. On Saturday, he alleged that CM Kejriwal is feeding Biryani to anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is slated to be held on 8 February. The counting of votes will take place on 11 February.