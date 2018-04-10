Vote anyone but BJP: TDP tells Telugu people in Karnataka

The Telugu Desam Party which broke away from the NDA recently has told the Telugu speaking population in Karnataka to vote for anybody but the BJP in the Karnataka assembly election.

At a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister K E Krishna Murthy said that the Telugu people of Karnataka, Tamil Naidu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should vote against the BJP because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done an injustice to Andhra Pradesh by not according it special category status.

He also added that if the Union Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues with its dictatorial attitude, it would bring about differences between the north and south in future.

Meanwhile there is talk that the TDP has sent its teams to Karnataka to campaign against the BJP. The party has however denied these allegations.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

