    Volunteer accompanying AAP MLA Naresh Yadav shot dead in Delhi

    New Delhi, Feb 12: An AAP volunteer accompanying his party MLA, Naresh Yadav has been shot dead.

    The volunteer was killed after an unidentified miscreant fired shots at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy on Tuesday night.

    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    The deceased has been identified as Ashok Mann. Another person who sustained injuries has been rushed to hospital. Both the volunteers were accompanying Yadav while they were on their way back from a temple. A FIR has been registered at the Kishangarh police station.

    Delhi Legislative Assembly to have 16 first-time MLAs, all from Kejriwal's AAP

    Yadav said that four rounds had been fired. The incident is unfortunate and I do not know the reason behind the attack. It happened all of a sudden, Yadav also said.

    "Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," AAP said in a tweet.

    

    

    X