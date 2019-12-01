Vodafone-Idea to raise mobile call, data tariffs from December 3

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 01: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced a hike in mobile calls and data charges from December 3.

The company has announced new plans for prepaid product and services with 2 days, 28 days, 84 days, 365 days validity. A rough calculation showed that the new plans are costlier up to 42 per cent compared to earlier plans.

"Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India's leading telecom service provider, today announced new tariffs/plans for its prepaid products and services. New plans will be available across India starting 00:00 hours of 3 December 2019," the company said in a statement.

Indian telecom operators last month announced they will increase mobile tariffs from December. The move comes in the wake of TRAI's consultation process for revision in telecom tariffs.

"Like other operators, we will also work with the government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments," Reliance Jio had said in a statement.

Airtel and Vodafone-Idea had also confirmed plans to revise mobile tariffs.

"The telecom sector is highly capital intensive with fast changing technology cycles that require continuing investments. It is, therefore, extremely important that the industry remains viable to support the vision of Digital India," Bharti Airtel had said. "Accordingly, Airtel will appropriately increase price offerings in the month beginning December," it added.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea had posted a combined loss of Rs 74,000 crore in Q2 by provisioning for the AGR pending dues.