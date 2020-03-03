  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vodafone Idea pays around Rs 3,043 crore to government for deferred spectrum dues

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: Troubled Vodafone Idea on Tuesday paid about Rs 3,043 crore to the telecom department towards deferred spectrum dues, sources said. Deferred spectrum dues are essentially instalment payments that are made by telcos for airwaves bought in past auctions.

    Vodafone Idea pays around Rs 3,043 crore to government for deferred spectrum dues

    The move assumes significance as VIL has been under financial pressure and is confronted with AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) liabilities of over Rs 53,000 crore. VIL has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore in two tranches towards its AGR liabilities.

    How Vodafone-Idea's potential exit could send shockwaves through Indian economy

    The sources in Department of Telecommunications confirmed that the company has made the payment of around Rs 3,043 crore towards deferred spectrum liability.

    This is the last lot of payments that telcos will make towards deferred spectrum liabilities, as the Union Cabinet had late last year approved a two year's moratorium on such spectrum payment dues.

    More PAYMENTS News

    Read more about:

    payments vodafone idea telecom industry

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 15:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X