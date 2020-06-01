  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Vocal for local': Over 1,000 products dropped from paramilitary canteens

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 01: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for "local" products, the government on Monday withdrew the order to stop sale of 1,000 'imported' products at paramilitary canteens.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The de-listed products, includes Nutella, Kinder Joy, Tic Tac, Horlicks Oats, Eureka Forbes, Tommy Hilfiger shirts and Adidas body sprays. Certain brands of microwave ovens and several other home appliances too won't be available from today.

    Seven firms importing products including Skechers, Ferrero, Red Bull, Victorinox, Safilo (Polaroid, Carrera) have also been de-listed.

    COVID-19: CRPF worst hit paramilitary force

    The Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars, the parent body that runs these canteens, has divided all products into three categories.

    All products have been divided into three categories based on the information submitted by the firms -- Category 1 - Products Purely Made in India, Category 2 -Raw Materials Imported but Products Manufactured/Assembled in India, and Category 3 - Purely Imported Products.

    Products placed under Category 1 and Category 2 will be allowed to be on KPKB inventory and for sale, through KPKB Bhandars while products falling under Category 3 will stand de-listed with effect from June 1 and their sale will not be allowed with effect from June 1.

    Last month, Prime Minister Modi had pitched for the use of products manufactured in the country, saying every Indian has to become "vocal for their local".

    Later, Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that all canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will sell only indigenous products from June 1 to 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel serving in CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles.

    More PARAMILITARY News

    Read more about:

    paramilitary paramilitary forces

    Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 16:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue