VMOU BA, BBA December 2017 Results declared, here is how to check

The VMOU BA, BBA December 2017 Results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota released the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) Part I, II and III.

VMOU has also released Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Part 1,2 and 3, Master of Arts (MA) Hindi, MA Political Science, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Science (MSc) Botany, MSc Zoology and MSc Mathematics results. The results have been declared for the term end examinations held in December 2017.

VMOU results which were declared:

BACHELOR OF ARTS ( PART-I), BA-I

BACHELOR OF ARTS ( PART-II), BA-II

BACHELOR OF ARTS (PART-III), BA-III

BACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAMME (PART-II), BBA-II

BACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAMME (PART III), BBA-III

BSC.(IN ADDITIONAL SUBJECT), BScA

M.A. HINDI (FINAL), MAHD-F

M.A. HINDI (PREVIOUS), MAHD-P

M.A. POLITICAL SCIENCE (FINAL), MAPS-F

M.A. POLITICAL SCIENCE (PREVIOUS), MAPS-P

MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION - I YEAR (Semester-I), MBAS-1

MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION - II YEAR (Semester-III), MBAS-3

MASTER OF SCIENCE BOTANY (FINAL), MSCBO-F

MASTER OF SCIENCE BOTANY (PREVIOUS), MSCBO-P

M. Sc. MATHEMATICS (FINAL), MSCMT-F

M. Sc. MATHEMATICS (PREVIOUS), MSCMT-P

MASTER OF SCIENCE ZOOLOGY (FINAL), MSCZO-F

MASTER OF SCIENCE ZOOLOGY (PREVIOUS), MSCZO-P

The results are available on vmou.ac.in.

How to check VMOU BA, BBA December 2017 Results:

Go to vmou.ac.in

Click on the "Results Examination DEC 2017"

Click on the link: "Click Here for Detailed Results"

Enter required details

Take a printout

