Vladimir Putin arrives in India today for 2-day visit: The itinerary

New Delhi, Oct 4: All eyes are on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India starting Thursday, October 4, since the occasion could see India and Russia inking a deal over Moscow granting India S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems. Putin is arriving in India for the 19th bilateral summit between the two traditional allies.
Putin will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and speak on a number of issues - from regional to global - including the imposition of sanctions by the US on the import of crude oil from Iran.
Here is the itinerary of Putin's India visit:
- Arrival at Air Force Station, Palam, New Delhi at 6.40 pm on Thursday
- Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 7.30 pm.
- Meeting with Modi at Hyderabad House at 11 am on Friday, October 5
- Delegation-level talks between the two countries at Hyderabad House at 11.30 am
- Exchange of agreements and press statements at Hyderabad House at 1.20 pm
- Interaction with children at Central Garden, ITC Maurya, at 2.30 pm
- Addressing India-Russia Business Summit at ITC Maurya at 3.30 pm
- Meeting President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 4.30 pm
- Departure for Russia at 5.40 pm