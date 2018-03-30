VK Singh to visit Iraq on April 1 to bring back the mortal remains of 39 Indians killed in Mosul

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh will visit Iraq on Sunday, April 1, to bring back the mortal remains of 39 Indians who were killed by the terrorist group ISIS in Mosul.

According to media reports, Singh will visit Iraq in a special IAF aircraft, which will directly land at Amritsar in Punjab on April 2 with the mortal remains, which were exhumed from a mass grave in Badosh.

"It may take up to 10 days to bring back the bodies of all 39 Indians killed in Iraq as there will be legal processes involved," VK Singh had said earlier.

He also stated that the government tried everything possible to verify the details relating to the Indians. On being asked if he felt there was any possibility of the Indians being alive, the minister said,"Life is full of hope. We knocked every door thinking some of them may have escaped. Maybe they have gone somewhere. Considering the war-like situation there, the possibility of their being alive was less."

On March 20, Sushma Swaraj informed the Parliament that the 39 Indians abducted by Islamic State in Mosul in Iraq were dead and their bodies have been recovered.

"There will be legal processes. We are waiting for information from there (Iraq). It may take 8-10 days (to bring back the bodies)," Singh said outside Parliament.

OneIndia News

