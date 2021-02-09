YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    VK Singh’s LAC remark ‘unwitting confession’ by India: China

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 09: Union minister Gen (retd) V K Singh's remark that India has transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) more times than China is an "unwitting confession", the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

    Union minister Gen (retd) V K Singh
    Union minister Gen (retd) V K Singh

    In response to a question, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said "India's transgressions" were the root cause of tensions at the de-facto border between the two countries.

    "This is an unwitting confession by the Indian side. For a long time, the Indian side has conducted frequent acts of trespass in the border area in an attempt to encroach on China's territory and constantly created disputes and frictions, which is the root cause of the tensions at the China-India border," Wang Wenbin said.

    As per The Hindu, the former Indian Army chief, addressing the media in Madurai, said the border with China has never been demarcated.

    "China had transgressed many times over the years with its own perception of the LAC," Singh said."Similarly, none of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. Chinese media does not cover it."

    "Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times," he added, as per the newspaper.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X