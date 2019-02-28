  • search
    VK Singh rebukes Yeddyurappa for politicizing IAF strike

    Bengaluru, Feb 28: Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa said he was quoted "out of context" amid criticism over his comment that that India's air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan on Tuesday has created a wave in favour of PM Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the national election due by May.

    VK Singh rebukes Yeddyurappa for politicizing IAF strike
    BS Yeddyurappa and Union Minister VK Singh

    Soon after he was criticised by he opposition party leaders, Yeddyurappa tweeted, "My statement is being reported out of context. I said that 'situation favourable for BJP' which i am saying for last couple of months. This is not first time that i said BJP in Karnataka will win minimum 22 seats under the able leadership of Modi ji."

    Also, Yeddyurappa was rebuked by his party colleague, former Army Chief and Union Minister VK Singh for politicizing the air strike across the Line of Control (LoC).

    VK Singh tweeted, " ji, I beg to differ. We stand as one nation, action taken by our government is to safeguard our nation & ensure safety of our citizens, not to win a few extra seats. This speech by Atal ji highlights our position."

     

    "Yesterday we entered Pakistan territory and destroyed three camps of terrorists. This has brought a pro-Modi wave all through the country. The effect of this will be seen in the Lok Sabha elections," Yeddyurappa told reporters in Chitradurga on Wednesday.

