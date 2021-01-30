VK Sasikala to be discharged from hospital tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 30: VK Sasikala, late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide, will be discharged from hospital on Sunday. She has been advised to quarantine herself at home for a week.

Sasikala Natarajan is asymptomatic. She is conscious and alert. Her vital parameters are stable and blood sugars under control. She is maintaining saturation without oxygen and is walking with support. She is being continuously monitored, said Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.

"The team of doctors attending Sasikala have taken a decision that she is fit for discharge and she will be discharged tomorrow with advice of home quarantine," it added