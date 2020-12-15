For Quick Alerts
VJ Chitra death case: Husband Hemanath arrested for allegedly abetting suicide
Chennai, Dec 15: Popular Tamil television actress Chitra's husband Hemnath has reportedly been arrested for abetment to suicide almost a week after her death.
According to reports, Hemanth had expressed anger on seeing Chitra enacting a few scenes in her show.
The actress was found dead at a hotel room on December 9 and she is suspected to have died by suicide.
The 29-year old actress, well known among television audience in Tamil Nadu was seen hanging from a fan at the hotel room -using her saree like a rope- in suburban Nazarethpet when they reached the spot.
Chitra became more popular among lovers of soap opera after she donned the role of 'Mullai,' in the ongoing television serial 'Pandian Stores.'