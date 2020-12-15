YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    VJ Chitra death case: Husband Hemanath arrested for allegedly abetting suicide

    By
    |

    Chennai, Dec 15: Popular Tamil television actress Chitra's husband Hemnath has reportedly been arrested for abetment to suicide almost a week after her death.

    According to reports, Hemanth had expressed anger on seeing Chitra enacting a few scenes in her show.

    VJ Chitra death case

    The actress was found dead at a hotel room on December 9 and she is suspected to have died by suicide.

    The 29-year old actress, well known among television audience in Tamil Nadu was seen hanging from a fan at the hotel room -using her saree like a rope- in suburban Nazarethpet when they reached the spot.

    Chitra became more popular among lovers of soap opera after she donned the role of 'Mullai,' in the ongoing television serial 'Pandian Stores.'

    More TAMIL NADU News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 20:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X